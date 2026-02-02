FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY) Short Interest Up 78.7% in January

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,591 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 4,247 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 8,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,794.11 and a beta of 0.85.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,156.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF ( NYSEARCA:PRAY Free Report ) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.44% of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

