Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,222 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 18,047 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,945 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.84% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CMMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation antibody therapies. The company leverages a proprietary antibody engineering platform to generate novel bi- and multi-specific antibodies with applications in oncology, infectious diseases and inflammatory disorders. By combining cutting-edge discovery tools with translational research, Chemomab aims to advance promising candidates from early proof-of-concept through clinical development.

Among its pipeline programs, Chemomab is advancing antibody candidates designed to target key tumor antigens and pathogen-specific epitopes.

