Short Interest in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Drops By 39.6%

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,807 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 32,806 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 148,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

