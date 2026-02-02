Short Interest in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Drops By 39.6%

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,807 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 32,806 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 179,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GTO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 148,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.01.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.
About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
