SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE) Short Interest Update

SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,469 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 33,035 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,431 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SUNation Energy Stock Down 2.1%

SUNE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 56,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,026. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SUNation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $382.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. SUNation Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.96% and a negative net margin of 33.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SUNation Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SUNation Energy has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Group, Inc is a Florida-based solar energy company specializing in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company focuses on delivering turnkey solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Its integrated service model spans site assessment, system design, installation, interconnection and ongoing performance monitoring.

The company’s product offering includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

