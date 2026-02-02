JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on DLocal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on DLocal in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

DLO stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 863,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,229. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. DLocal has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.48 million for the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 17.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

