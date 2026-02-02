Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $149.71, but opened at $139.77. Strategy shares last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 10,206,020 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Strategy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,112 shares of company stock worth $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares worth $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

