Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $1,818,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 201,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,708,529.86. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy alerts:

On Thursday, January 29th, Rothschild Robert De sold 10,151 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,890,014.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 8,700 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,590,795.00.

PrimeEnergy Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG traded down $11.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,720. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $238.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $281.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in PrimeEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy by 673.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 62.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNRG

PrimeEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.