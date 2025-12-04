Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Yamaha Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

