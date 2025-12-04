Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.48. Approximately 67,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 139,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Dolly Varden Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

