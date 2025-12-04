SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Trading Up 23.3% – Still a Buy?

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.8815.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.
