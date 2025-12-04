Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 235,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 240,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.
