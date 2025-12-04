WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.81 and last traded at $113.81. Approximately 1,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter worth $430,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

