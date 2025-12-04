Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.0559 and last traded at $1.0050. Approximately 8,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9469.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.44.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
