Arnon Rosenthal Sells 104,347 Shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 104,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $116,868.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,420,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,444.80. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALEC remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Wednesday. 2,416,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Alector had a negative return on equity of 123.02% and a negative net margin of 156.03%.The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 729,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 25.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 274,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 181.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 744,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Alector and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

