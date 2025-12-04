Insider Selling: Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder Sells 427,301 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2025

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 427,301 shares of Innventure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $2,183,508.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,863,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,070,190.61. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 3rd, We-Inn Llc sold 172,589 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $821,523.64.
  • On Tuesday, December 2nd, We-Inn Llc sold 117,901 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $583,609.95.
  • On Thursday, November 20th, We-Inn Llc sold 302,211 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $1,060,760.61.
  • On Wednesday, November 19th, We-Inn Llc sold 235,765 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $787,455.10.
  • On Tuesday, November 18th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,782 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $952,253.02.
  • On Wednesday, October 29th, We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36.
  • On Monday, October 27th, We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $291,555.99.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $1,313,250.96.
  • On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $798,789.81.
  • On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $605,927.31.

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 1,238,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Innventure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of ($5.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INV. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Innventure in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innventure by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innventure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Innventure

Innventure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.