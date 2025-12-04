Insider Selling: Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder Sells 427,301 Shares of Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 427,301 shares of Innventure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $2,183,508.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,863,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,070,190.61. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, We-Inn Llc sold 172,589 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $821,523.64.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, We-Inn Llc sold 117,901 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $583,609.95.

On Thursday, November 20th, We-Inn Llc sold 302,211 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $1,060,760.61.

On Wednesday, November 19th, We-Inn Llc sold 235,765 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $787,455.10.

On Tuesday, November 18th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,782 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $952,253.02.

On Wednesday, October 29th, We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36.

On Monday, October 27th, We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $291,555.99.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $1,313,250.96.

On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $798,789.81.

On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $605,927.31.

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 1,238,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Innventure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Innventure ( NASDAQ:INV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of ($5.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INV. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Innventure in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innventure by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innventure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

