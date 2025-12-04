Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) were down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 551,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 109,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$133.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.64.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

Featured Stories

