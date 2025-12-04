Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 26.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) rose 26.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 741,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 168,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

