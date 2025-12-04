Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.32. 244,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 157,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAG shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Jaguar Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ventum Financial raised shares of Jaguar Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$607.91 million, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.76.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of C$47.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4742807 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential.

