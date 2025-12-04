EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 50,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 55,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Separately, Clarus Securities raised EnWave to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.
