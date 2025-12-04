InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Up 30% – Here’s What Happened

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 103,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 148,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
InZinc Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
About InZinc Mining
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
