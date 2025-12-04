Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) vs. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Head to Head Comparison

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) and Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vodafone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.8% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and Vodafone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS 7.52% 7.47% 3.77% Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and Vodafone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vodafone Group 7 3 1 0 1.45

Vodafone Group has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.88%. Given Vodafone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vodafone Group is more favorable than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and Vodafone Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $5.08 billion 1.01 $717.47 million $0.37 15.77 Vodafone Group $39.39 billion 0.76 -$4.48 billion N/A N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vodafone Group.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. It also provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions; and digital services, including search, invoice, and TL services, as well as information, entertainment, and application services. In addition, the company offers TV+, a television platform; fizy, a digital music platform; YaaniMail, a local e-mail service; GAME+; Iste Suit; BiP; smart legal documentation automation; Chatbot; and home internet and TV services. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services. The company also provides consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products; mobile services; logistics, fleet management, and smart metering services; WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development, multi-access edge computing, worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality, as well as Vodafone Analytics platform; and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for government. In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, as well as fixed mobile convergence services; and carrier services, as well as IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals. Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform to make payments and provide financial services; Vodafone Business multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions, as well as operates digital cloud-based television platforms. It serves private and public sector customers in the manufacturing, retail, automotive, banking finance, healthcare, smart cities and public, agriculture, transport and logistics, and energy and utilities management industries. It offers its products and services through digital and physical channels. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

