Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) vs. Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Head to Head Analysis

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sberbank of Russia and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Live Oak Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $533.05 million 2.86 $77.47 million $1.49 22.32

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Live Oak Bancshares 7.10% 6.88% 0.55%

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; financing for renewable energy application industry; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

