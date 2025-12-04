First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $267.53 and last traded at $269.40. 364,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 479,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.16.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

