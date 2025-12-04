SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 and last traded at GBX 17. 1,659,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,137,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.01.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

