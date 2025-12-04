SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.09 and last traded at $129.37. Approximately 3,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.73.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

