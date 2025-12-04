Team (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,423.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,423.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,843,803.70. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 13,334 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $197,743.22.

Team Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE TISI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 753.94%. The firm had revenue of $224.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TISI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Team by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its position in Team by 391.1% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 171,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 136,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Team by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 90,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.