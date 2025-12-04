Carlos Nueno Sells 3,897 Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $29,188.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,540.75. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.3%

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 652.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,420 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,194 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

