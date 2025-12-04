ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2025

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.1%. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.