ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 171. Approximately 121,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 41,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.91.

ASA International Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASA International Group

In other news, insider Hanny Johanna Kemna purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 150 per share, with a total value of £120,000. Also, insider Rob Keijsers bought 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 per share, for a total transaction of £3,939.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 208,871 shares of company stock worth $31,585,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About ASA International Group

ASA International is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, providing small, socially responsible financial services to low-income entrepreneurs, most of whom are women, across Asia and Africa. The company’s purpose is to reduce poverty and enable female empowerment through its mission of enhancing socio-economic progress of low-income entrepreneurs by increasing financial inclusion.

As at 31 December 2023, ASA International served 2.3m million clients in 13 countries, with 2,016 branches and 13,433 staff.

