Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Trading Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.9425 and last traded at $19.9425. 354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.4750.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

