Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.29 and last traded at $76.29. 2,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Principal Quality ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

