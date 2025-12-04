Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.19. 2,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Firm Capital Property Trust Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

