FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Declares $0.14 Final Dividend

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 451.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 14th.
FleetPartners Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28.
FleetPartners Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FleetPartners Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for FleetPartners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetPartners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.