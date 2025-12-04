FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Declares $0.14 Final Dividend

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 451.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28.

FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.

