iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.6009 and last traded at $25.6180. 70,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 72,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 325,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 569,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

