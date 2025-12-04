Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Down 20.6% – Here’s Why

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 608,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 227,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

