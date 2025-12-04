Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 37,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.9845.
Aimia Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.