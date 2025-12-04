Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 190,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Integra Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $179.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
