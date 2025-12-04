Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 1,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.2640.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

