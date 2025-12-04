Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder We-Inn Llc Sells 172,589 Shares

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 172,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $821,523.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,572,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,285,390.36. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, We-Inn Llc sold 117,901 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $583,609.95.

On Monday, December 1st, We-Inn Llc sold 427,301 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $2,183,508.11.

On Thursday, November 20th, We-Inn Llc sold 302,211 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $1,060,760.61.

On Wednesday, November 19th, We-Inn Llc sold 235,765 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $787,455.10.

On Tuesday, November 18th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,782 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $952,253.02.

On Wednesday, October 29th, We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36.

On Monday, October 27th, We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $291,555.99.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $1,313,250.96.

On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $798,789.81.

On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $605,927.31.

Innventure Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of INV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 1,238,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Innventure, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innventure

Innventure ( NASDAQ:INV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of ($5.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innventure in the first quarter valued at about $2,284,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innventure by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Innventure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

