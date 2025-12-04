KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 1,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
KOSÉ Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.
KOSÉ Company Profile
KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.
