KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 1,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

KOSÉ Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.