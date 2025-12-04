MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 1,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares Cuts Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

