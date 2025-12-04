MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 1,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.
MainStreet Bancshares Cuts Dividend
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
