Contrasting SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of SOBR Safe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SOBR Safe has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datatec has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 1 0 0 0 1.00 Datatec 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -2,265.66% -93.26% -78.71% Datatec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $364,164.00 6.20 -$8.61 million ($141.04) -0.01 Datatec $3.64 billion 0.29 $59.18 million N/A N/A

Datatec has higher revenue and earnings than SOBR Safe.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The company also provides digital services; and strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

