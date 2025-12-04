Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED) Trading Up 60% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reeds, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) shot up 60% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 10,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 7,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Reeds Stock Up 3.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. Reeds had a negative net margin of 42.48% and a negative return on equity of 358.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reeds, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

