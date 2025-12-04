Boston Sand & Gravel (OTC:BSND) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Boston Sand & Gravel Co. (OTC:BSND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $825.00.
Boston Sand & Gravel Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $837.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $849.16.
About Boston Sand & Gravel
Boston Sand & Gravel Co provides ready mixed concrete and aggregate products to the construction and landscaping industries in southeastern New England. The company offers ready mix concrete that include specialty mixes for winter concrete, slurry walls, and drilled shafts, as well as sand and aggregate, concrete blocks, and green products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Sand & Gravel
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Sand & Gravel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Sand & Gravel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.