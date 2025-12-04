HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 20,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 784,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCWB shares. Wall Street Zen cut HCW Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($3.60). The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

