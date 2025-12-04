Contrasting CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSP Group and CAVA Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $4.35 billion 0.31 $34.75 million N/A N/A CAVA Group $963.71 million 6.55 $130.32 million $1.16 46.93

Volatility and Risk

CAVA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSP Group.

SSP Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A CAVA Group 12.14% 8.88% 5.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SSP Group and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 CAVA Group 0 9 13 1 2.65

CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $81.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than SSP Group.

Summary

CAVA Group beats SSP Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

