Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 6,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 703,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Ainos Trading Up 17.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

