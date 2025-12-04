Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fraport from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

