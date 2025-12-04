Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.87 and last traded at $242.5330. Approximately 223,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 231,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.08.

Heico Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.58.

Insider Activity

In other Heico news, Director Carol F. Fine bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,920.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.76 per share, with a total value of $99,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,785.56. This trade represents a 51.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933 over the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

