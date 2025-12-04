BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 16,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 35,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, BeyondSpring currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) by 951.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of BeyondSpring worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

